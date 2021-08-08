Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$97.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.33.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$84.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$71.66 and a 12-month high of C$87.65.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

