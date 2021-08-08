Sarwjit Sambhi Sells 38,305 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total transaction of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62).

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 553.80. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

