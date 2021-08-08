Sarwjit Sambhi Sells 38,305 Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total transaction of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62).

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 553.80. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 560 ($7.32).

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

