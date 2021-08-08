Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$52.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

