Jane Ann Lodge Purchases 15,000 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91).

FGP opened at GBX 90.05 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.66. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

