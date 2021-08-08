Jonathan Murphy Acquires 186 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

