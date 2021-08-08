Paul Boote Sells 2,109 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pennon Group alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Paul Boote bought 12 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Monday, June 21st, Paul Boote bought 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £156.66 ($204.68).

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

PNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.