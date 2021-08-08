TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £488.05 million and a P/E ratio of 348.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.95. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.