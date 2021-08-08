LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAMP. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.