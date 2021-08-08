MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MDA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -54.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.50. MDA has a one year low of C$14.05 and a one year high of C$18.88.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

