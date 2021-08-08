Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Boosted by Analyst

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

WAT opened at $395.47 on Friday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $399.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

