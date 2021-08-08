Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By B. Riley

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.00 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

