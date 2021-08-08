B. Riley Comments on Tutor Perini Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.