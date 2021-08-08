Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock worth $574,380,685. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

