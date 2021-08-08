Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zymergen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zymergen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

ZY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of ZY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $4,495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $2,835,000.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.