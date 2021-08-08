Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €14.90 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

EPA CA opened at €16.38 ($19.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.60. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

