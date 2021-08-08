Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

