Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.