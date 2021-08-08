Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.00 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

