Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PASG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. 357,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,089. The company has a market capitalization of $684.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

