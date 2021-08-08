Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Rayonier also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

