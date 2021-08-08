Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

NTR stock opened at C$74.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$46.39 and a 1-year high of C$79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.62 billion and a PE ratio of 54.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

