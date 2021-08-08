Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Shares

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.76 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

