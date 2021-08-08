BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of $8.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $389.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $433.90. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.88.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

