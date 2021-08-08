Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $128.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Landec reported sales of $135.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $547.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

