$138.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the lowest is $136.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
