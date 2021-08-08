$138.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the lowest is $136.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

