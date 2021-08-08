Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.19 EPS.

DOX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 317,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,475. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

