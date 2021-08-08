RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.RPT Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

RPT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 274,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,343. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,301.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

