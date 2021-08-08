Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%.

Shares of NINE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 197,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,876. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

