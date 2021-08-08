Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,736.37 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

