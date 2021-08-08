MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

