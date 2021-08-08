StableUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00848639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00099729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00040578 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

