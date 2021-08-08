Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.240 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. The company had a trading volume of 702,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

