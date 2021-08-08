Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,446. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.07.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

