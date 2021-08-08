CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 173,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTBC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

