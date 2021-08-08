ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.

ANSS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.74. The company had a trading volume of 297,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.85. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

