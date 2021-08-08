WeOwn (CHX) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $136,249.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

