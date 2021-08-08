Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

NYSE DFIN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 261,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,298. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.52 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

