Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 293,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,392. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.