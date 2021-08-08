Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

