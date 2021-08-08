Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,393. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 over the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

