Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

