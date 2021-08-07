APY.Finance (APY) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $20.89 million and $991,500.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.19 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.00801301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,087,243 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

