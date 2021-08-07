NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

