The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 8,788,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,758. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

