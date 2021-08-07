Coreto Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $448,319.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00134824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00152136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.15 or 0.99427664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.57 or 0.00798559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.