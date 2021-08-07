Viacoin Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $335,203.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00347614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

