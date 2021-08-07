DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,250. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

