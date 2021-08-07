Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $22.52 on Friday, reaching $241.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,774. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.81. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $245.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

