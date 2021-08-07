Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. 4,956,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,775. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

