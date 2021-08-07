Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

