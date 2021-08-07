Syntropy (NOIA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $133.16 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00848624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 436,103,386 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

